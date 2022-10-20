Senegal Can Deliver 2022 World Cup –Koulibaly

Senegal captain and Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly believes his team has what it takes to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In an interview with BBC Sport Africa, Koulibaly said that Senegal can lead Africa’s quest of lifting the title.

Recall that no side from the continent has ever made it past the quarter-finals, with Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and most recently Ghana (2010) knocked out in the last eight – all after extra time or penalties.

This year’s finals start on 20 November when the hosts face Ecuador in Group A, with Senegal beginning their campaign, in the same pool, against the Netherlands the following day.

Read Also: Owen: Man City, Not Arsenal Will Win Premier League Title

Koulibaly, who plays regularly in the Premier League, believes Africa’s representatives need to think bigger than just reaching the knock-out phase.

“African nations are lacking self-esteem and self-awareness that they can really win a World Cup,” the 31-year-old told