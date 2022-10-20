You’re A Total Disgrace –Mills Slams Ronaldo

Former Premier League defender, Danny Mills has criticized Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Recall that Ronaldo could not hold his frustration any more after he was an unused substitute as he stormed down the tunnel, even though there was still a chance that he could be subbed on.

In a chat with Sky Sports, Mills stated that the Portuguese international has disrespected the club.

“It’s a little bit of a selfish act to go, ‘oh actually I’m not involved’, he knows full well that everybody’s going to see it.

“You know what it’s like at Old Trafford, you’ve got to walk all the way down the touchline, not just sneaking down at the halfway line. He knows everyone’s going to watch him.

“And I feel sorry for United now, and Ten Hag because that’s an outstanding result against a top side and all it’s going to be…