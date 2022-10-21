Arsenal Plan January Bid For Tielemans

Arsenal will reportedly bid for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in the January transfer window.

According to Calciomercato.com, Arsenal are readying an official bid to send to Leicester for Tielemans.

The report claims they are eyeing a move in January to beat other sides to his signature, with Juventus named as one of those interested in landing him when his contract expires in the summer.

The Belgian has been a long-term target for the club, though his contract situation prompted them to wait until further down the line to make their move.

Should they land him, it could give them an ideal chance to finish the season strongly.

