Barcelona Ready To Conquer Europe Again

Asisat Oshoala believes Barcelona sent a strong message to their European rivals following Tuesday night’s 9-0 drubbing of Portuguese club, Benfica.

The Blaugurana recorded their biggest win in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and laid down a stunning marker in the Group D encounter.

The Super Falcons forward netted a brace and also provided two assists in the game.

The 28-year-old was voted the Player of the Match.

Barcelona lost the final of the competition last season, but Oshoala insists they are ready to rule the continent once again.

“We have to send a message to all the teams that we will be going all-out this season as always,” Oshoala told Uefa TV.

“Personally, the goals are not the most important thing but [how] the team play and how I try to help the team.”

Oshoala has battled with injuries in recent times.

The talented striker missed a large chunk of last season with…