Dessers Confident Cremonese Will Stay Up In Serie A

Cremonese forward Cyriel Dessers is confident the club will maintain their top-flight status at the end of the season.

The modest club are yet to record a win in the Serie A this season.

Cremonese currently occupy 19th position on the table with four points from 10 matches.

“I don’t believe we will be relegated,” Dessers told HLN.

“If we are to continue with the results we are recording now, it could get us relegated, so it would be great to be above the danger zone before long.”

Dessers has registered two goals in his last two appearances for Cremonese after his initial struggle.

“It was a nice feeling (to score), but I have always remained calm,” he said.

“I might have been more concerned about it in the past. But I am now more experienced. I know what I can do and I am sure I have my place in this league. Sure, I can say it now. But I expect that I will also show it.”

