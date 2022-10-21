Dr. Ayeni’s Story Of Success, Pain And Love

Today we want to share a story that will touch your hearts.

We want to talk about Dr. Joseph Ayeni, a man who has given more than 30 years to the development of boxing both in Africa and around the world. For a long time he was one of the members of the IBA Board of Directors, but just a year before the terrible situation he left his post and retired because of his age.

Sometime after his retirement, Dr. Ayeni was hospitalized with a horrifying diagnosis of a stroke. The clinics where Ayeni was treated failed to cope.

It could have ended tragically, but our boxing family is truly huge and friendly! Thanks to people who kept in touch with Dr. Ayeni, news of the tough situation reached the President of the International Boxing Association, Umar Kremlev.

He promised to cure him, and he did so without any delay.

Mr. Kremlev simply asked a clinic to help, assisted Ayeni to undergo treatment, and then sent him to rehabilitation.

Now…