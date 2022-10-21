Gerrard Sacked As Aston Villa Manager

Steven Gerrard has been sacked as Aston Villa manager after a poor run of results in the Premier League.

Gerrard was fired 90 minutes after Aston Villa fell to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat by Fulham at Craven Cottage last night.

Gerrard paid the price for Villa’s wretched start to the season, which sees the club languishing just one place above the Premier League relegation zone.

The 42-year-old has been in the job for less than a year and has been unable to make a success of his first management role in English football. “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future,” a Villa spokesman said.

Read Also: Ronaldo Should Be Shut Out From Man United Squad –Bent

It is unclear who will take charge of Villa when they host Brentford on Sunday. They will hope to make a swift appointment and have considered an ambitious move for Mauricio Pochettino.

It remains to be seen if the former Tottenham manager, who is out of work…