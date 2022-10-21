Ghana To Hold National Day Of Fasting And Prayer

There will be a national day of prayer and fasting in Ghana for the Black Stars ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

This was revealed in the Black Stars’ verified Twitter handle.

The prayer and fasting is part of events lined up for the country’s pre-World Cup activities.

Muslims in Ghana will hold their prayer and fasting today, Friday 21 October while Christians will hold theirs on Sunday, 23rd October.

The Black Stars will be appearing in their fourth World Cup since debuting in Germany 2006.

To get to this year’s edition the Black Stars edged Super Eagles of Nigeria in the play-offs in March. After a goalless first leg, the return leg in Abuja ended 1-1.

The coach Otto Addo-led side are in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay and will open their campaign with the 2016 European champions.

