Gusau Lauds Flamingos For Reaching U-17 Women’s World Cup Semis

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, was full of praises for Nigeria’s Under-17 women’s football team, Flamingos, for beating their United States of America counterparts 5-4 via penalty shootout in the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India and charged the team to go all the way.

Speaking immediately after the Flamingos’ victory Friday in Mombai, Gusau said he had always believed that the girls would make Nigeria proud with the way they sounded even before they left for the championship and when he spoke with them

“As I said before the match, the girls are highly motivated to win beat USA and they did not disappoint. I can assure you now that they will go all the way to reach the final and possibly win the cup with the support and prayers of Nigerians,” Gusau said.

“We shall motivate them more and ensure that they reach the final. I have spoken…