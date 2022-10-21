Messi Can Lead Argentina To Win 2022 FIFA World Cup -Lewandowski

Poland and Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowski believes that Paris Saint-Germain forward and Argentina legend, Lionel Messi, can win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with La Albiceleste (The Sky Blue).

The Eagles of Poland will face Argentina in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C game on November 30 at Stadium 974, and Lewandowski is already looking forward to leading his national team to face one of the most ambitious teams at Qatar 2022.

In an interview with FIFA.com Lewandowski lauded the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and praised the Argentine squad as a whole.

“There’s not much to say when it comes to Argentina,” Lewandowski said.

“They’re a huge team and one of the favourites to win the tournament in my opinion. With an absolute legend like Lionel Messi as their figurehead, there’s no doubt that will be our toughest match.

“It’ll be great to take on such a great side with such talented…