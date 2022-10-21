NPFL: John Noble Named Enyimba Captain

John Noble has been named captain of Enyimba Football Club ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Noble takes over the armband following the departure of former captain Austin Oaldapo.

The goalkeeper joined Enyimba in 2020 from Togolese club, ASC Kara.

He has established himself as a mainstay in the team with impressive performances that earned him call ups to the Super Eagles.

Noble is however yet to make his debut for the three-time African champions.

Philip Ozor and Emeka Obioma are to serve as second and third captains respectively.

