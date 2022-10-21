Obaseki Challenges Gusau, NFF Board On Transparency And Firmness

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Wednesday in Benin City charged the new Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation headed by Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau to enthrone the ethos of transparency, openness and inclusiveness in running the game in the country, and to not shy away from taking stern measures to curb the malaise of hooliganism in the domestic League.

“I challenge you to do your best to take Nigeria Football back to its rightful position. You must work hard to put in place the building blocks that will become a solid football system to benefit from the thriving global football economy. Resources, finance and investment are big challenges with the game in our country.

“With transparency, openness and inclusiveness, you will attract the funds. Let us put the past behind us and work for the interest of Nigeria Football. You must never shy away from adopting stern measures to restore sanity in the game; apply the full weight of the law to sanction erring clubs…