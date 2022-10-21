Ronaldo Sent To Train With Man United Under 21s

Portugal’s skipper Cristiano Ronaldo was banished to Manchester United’s U-21s for Friday morning training, Daily Mail reports.

Ronaldo, who Sportsmail exclusively revealed refused to come on as a substitute in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Tottenham, arrived at 8.30 before taking part in the youth team’s morning training session.

Ronaldo’s defiance saw him axed and relegated away from the first team and he will play no part in this weekend’s game against Chelsea, instead having to spend his time with the U21s.

In remarkable scenes at Old Trafford on Wednesday night Ronaldo moped his way down the tunnel before the match had ended.

In the 89th minute he picked up his belongings from the dressing room and left Old Trafford before the final whistle.

The public nature of his departure meant Ten Hag and United had no option but to act.

The incident has put their fragile working relationship under intense scrutiny and cast further doubt over Ronaldo’s future, with his…