Ronaldo Should Be Shut Out From Man United Squad –Bent

Former Tottenham striker, Darren Bent has advised Man United to shut out Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad due to his unprofessional attitude.

Ronaldo has been widely criticised for disrespecting his manager, Erik ten Hag, teammates and fans by leaving early and also refusing to go on during his team’s 2-0 win over Tottenham.

The Portuguese has since been punished. He won’t be taking any part in the game against Chelsea on Saturday and has been banned from training with the first team.

However, in a chat with talkSPORT Drive, the former England man said he sees no way the former Real Madrid star can come back from this.

“What he did…, I thought, was really disrespectful to his teammates. I thought he let himself down.

“The club is trying to go in the right direction and I think Erik ten Hag is doing a good job.

“It was their performance of the season and it has been overshadowed by…