2023 U-23 AFCONQ: Nigeria Hold Tanzania To 1-1 Draw Away In First Leg Tie

Nigeria held Tanzania to a 1-1 draw away in the first leg, second round tie of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Saturday.

The game which was played inside the Benjamin Mpaka Stadium, Dar es Salaam, saw Nigeria take the lead on 29 minutes from the penalty spot through skipper Success Makanjuola.

The Tanzanians conceded the penalty after Akanni Qudus was fouled in the penalty box.

But with 13 minutes left the Tanzanians equalized after they also were awarded a penalty.

The second leg comes up on Saturday, 29th October 2022 at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.

Morocco will host the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations which will serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Summer Olympics men’s football tournament in France.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.