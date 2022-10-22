Bundesliga: Akpoguma In Action As Hoffenheim Fall To Bayern Munich

Super Eagles defender, Kelvin Akpoguma played all 90 minutes as Hoffenheim lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 9th appearance for the home side, had a decent performance.

Bayern Munich took the lead in the 18th minute through Jamal Musiala before Choupo-Moting netted the second goal in the 38th minute.

The host had the chance to reduced the scoreline in the 72nd minute but Marcel Sabitzer blasted his effort wide.

The defeat means Hoffenheim sit 6th on 17 points on the league table while Bayern are second on 22 points.

