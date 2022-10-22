England Refuse To Publish Provisional Squad List For 2022 World Cup

England coach Gareth Southgate has refused to publish their 55- man provisional squad list ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions of England’s fringe players who were looking to get a confidence boost from the list are now left guessing as to whether they are in Southgate’s plans for the upcoming tournament.

According to the Daily Mail, the English FA submitted a 55-man list to FIFA, but the list will not be made known to the public and the players and their clubs will not be informed.

The FA sees the list as an administrative issue and considers the final 26-man list as the ‘real deal’.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will hold between November 20 and December 18. England are in Group B alongside Wales, Iran, and the USA.

The Three Lions won the FIFA World Cup in 1966 on home soil, the only time they have been able to do so.

By Toju Sote