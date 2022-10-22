Gerrard Will Bounce Back Soon –Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that sacked Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard will bounce back very soon.

Recall that Gerrard was sacked on Thursday following Villa’s dismal 3-0 defeat to Fulham. He managed just only two wins of their 11 Premier League games this season.

Klopp insisted that the former England midfielder will surely return as manager.

“I’m very sure he will be back. I’ve always followed him so we had a little exchange this morning, nothing too deep.

“I can imagine it’s disappointing for him because of the ambitions he had. But I don’t think we need to worry about Stevie, he knows the game and these things can happen.

“In life we all get knocks, it’s about how we respond. He’s always come back before and he will come back from this.

“A lot of great mangers out there have had to leave clubs for whichever reason and show up somewhere…