I Can’t Compare Myself With Zidane, Ronaldo

Real Madrid forward, Karim Benzema has revealed that he can’t be compared with the likes of Ronaldo Nazario and Zinedine Zidane who have achieved more than him.

The France international, who on Monday was named the Ballon d’Or winner for the first time, stated this in an interview with TribalFootball.

He noted that the duo are far better than him and he would be delighted to attain their level.

“Zizou and Ronaldo are different players, they are role models, I know I can’t do what they do on the pitch, but they help me try; I know that I will never be at the level of both of them. They have already won it and I have done it now, but getting to that level is complicated.

“When I was little I played with older people and I had to be faster in my head; move faster, act faster, everything a little bit faster, because people were older and stronger than me.

“So, I think that has…