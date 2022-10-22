Iwobi Wins Man Of The Match Award In Everton’s Home Win Vs Crystal Palace

Alex Iwobi won Everton’s Man of the Match award after his impressive display in their 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Iwobi was confirmed as the Toffees’ Most Valuable Player on their Twitter handle after setting up two of his side’s goals.

Iwobi provided the assist for the opening goal scored by Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the first half.

Then his clever back heel found Dwight McNeil who made it 3-0.

Iwobi has now provided five assists in the Premier League and six in all competitions for Everton this season.

The win against Patrick Vieira’s Palace ended Everton’s run of three consecutive defeats.

Also, the victory moved them to 11th on 13 points in the league standings.

