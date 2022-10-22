Morocco Fans Storm Qatar Ahead 2022 World Cup

Fans of the Atlas Lions of Morocco have gathered around the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup countdown clock to support their team ahead of the quadrennial tournament.

According to africanews.com the Moroccan fans put on their national team jerseys and sang the anthem in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) appointed Walid Regragui as the new head coach on August 31 to guide the Atlas Lions into the tournament.

The World Cup will begin on November 20 and the final match will be played on December 18.

Morocco are in Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Canada.

The 2022 World Cup will be the Atlas Lions’ sixth competition as they have previously qualified for Mexico ’70, Mexico ’86, USA ’94, France ’98 and Russia 2018.

