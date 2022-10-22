Moving Averages For Scalping – Complete Sports

Moving averages are a great tool for scalping. Strategies based on them are simple and effective. Despite a somewhat primitive approach, the trading signals of the Moving Average indicator are highly accurate.

Let’s consider examples of using the Moving Averages indicator for scalping — strategies, their application in practice, and recommendations for online trading with MT4.

Fast Scalping — Trend Trading Strategy on M5-M15 Timeframes

The trading system is built on the work of only two indicators — exponential averages with periods of 20 and 50. The recommended broker is Exness. The trading strategy has been tested on M5 and M15 timeframes.

There are not many signals for one currency pair during the day. However, the system is multi-currency so you can trade all significant financial assets simultaneously. It is better not to take exotic tools into work since the nature of their movement is impulsive and often unpredictable.

For trading, you should choose areas where…