Odegbami: ‘Mathematical’ Returns To The Football Field! 

This is not a joke.

I am in Accra, Ghana, as I write this.

I am under the influence of divine inspiration of some sort.

I am about to undertake an ‘impossible’ mission – return to the football field.

The generations that never saw me ‘razzle and dazzle’ on the field should braze up for an unusual treat as set out to accomplish what I could not when I played football in the 1970s and 1980s. I wish I knew then what I know now about the game and its power to change the world, I would have done much more and achieved more.

The source of my inspiration is a lecture I listened to on Thursday by Professor A. Bolaji Akinyemi, former Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, an eminent scholar and master of International Relations and Diplomacy, at the NIIA’s main auditorium in Lagos.

For 90 minutes, the packed hall was mesmerised by the brilliance of the man. I ingested and digested every word,…