Power Horse Partners With Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Football mania will be at fever pitch as fans around the world will have their eyes on Dubai as it celebrates the players, icons and decision makers who contribute to the success of international football, in a star-studded 17th edition of the Dubai International Sports Conference, followed by the 13th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, on November 17, three days ahead of the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. This year, Dubai Globe Soccer Awards is also proud to welcome its new sponsor – Power Horse.

Power Horse is an energy drink brand owned by Power Horse Energy Drinks GmbH, a company based in Linz, Austria with its commercial headquarter located in Dubai. Power Horse is available in over 50 countries and is one of the leading brands in the premium segment of energy drinks amongst African and Middle Eastern consumers. At Power Horse, we believe that the right attitude and good reserves of energy can take us places. And yes, life is meant to challenge us. It will…