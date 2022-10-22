Premier League: Awoniyi Inspires Nottingham Forest To Shock Win Against Liverpool

Taiwo Awoniyi was the hero as Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League table courtesy of a 1-0 victory against Liverpool.

Awoniyi fired home the winning goal 10 minutes after the break to help Forest beat his former club.

The striker’s initial shot hit the post but he reacted fastest and tucked away the rebound.

It was Steve Cooper’s first win in the Premier League since August.

Liverpool are yet to record a win on the road in the English top-flight this season.

Awoniyi is now the first Nottingham Forest player to score in each of his first three Premier League starts at the City Ground.

The 25-year-old has also registered three goals in nine league appearances for Forest this season.

The Super Eagles striker was replaced by Joseph Worrall in the 64th minute.

