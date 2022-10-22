Real Madrid Will Offer Kroos New Contract

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that plans are under way to offer Toni Kroos a new contract.

Ancelotti admits he’s spoken to the veteran midfielder about his situation.

He said today: “I have spoken with him, he is very calm. He will think about it after the World Cup, in January or February.

“I think he will continue. His level is better than last year, he had physical problems at the beginning and then he did very well. He’s at a very high level.”

Real will meet Sevilla this weekend, where former Los Merengues player Isco is now running their midfield.

Read Also: 2022 U-17 WWC:’We Were Written Off Against USA’ —Flamingos Forward, Dah-Zossu

Ancelotti also said: “I’m happy to see him play, to greet him, I’m very fond of him, he’s been a great player for this club.”

Style of play