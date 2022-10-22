Vinicius Jr Can Make Starting Lineup Of Any National Team -Ronaldo

Former Brazil striker, Ronaldo de Lima, believes that Real Madrid winger,

Vinicius Junior can make the starting lineup for any national football team in the World. And it sounds like a firm recommendation for Brazil’s 2022 World Cup squad.

Vinicius Jr has scored seven goals and recorded four assists from 15 games in all competitions for Los Blancos this season.

In an interview with The Guardian, Ronaldo stated that A Selecao [The National Team) coach, Tite has many options to choose from during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“Let’s see what Tite does,” Ronaldo said.

“He has options upfront, very good ones. Vinicius has to start – he would start in any team in the World.

Also Read: Iwobi Provides Two Assists As Everton Thrash Palace To End Winless Run

“On the right, Raphina is playing incredibly, but we have Rodrygo who would get in anywhere. Then there’s Neymar, he’s got the desire, he’s sharp and in good shape.”

Vinicius has scored five…