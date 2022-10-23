2022 African Scrabble Championship: Team Nigeria Sustains Control As Nwali Leads The Pack On Day 2

Former World No. 4 Enoch Nwali maintained Team Nigeria’s lead at the top of the table after Day 2 of the ongoing 14th African Scrabble Championship taking place in Lusaka, Zambia.

The second day of the mindgame tournament witnessed a total of 9 round of games.

Nwali who also finished Day 1 as the leader by dropping not one single game (8/0), sustained his pole-position by extending it with a massive cumulative of 1517 from 14 wins, 2 defeats and a draw as the tournament hit a little over it’s halfway mark of 36 games.

He was closely followed by tournament favourite and former World Champion Wellington Jighere who has amassed a total of 14 wins and 3 defeats with a cumulative points of 841.

Gongolo Michael who represents Kenya’s threat to Nigeria’s dominance occupied the third position after he recorded 12 wins and 5 losses with a cumulative point of 837.

Ghana’s Tachie Charles sat in the fourth place with same record of wins and defeats but with a lesser cumulative…