Argentina In Good Moment To Fight, Win 2022 FIFA World Cup -Messi

Argentina captain and Paris Saint-Germain forward, Lionel Messi, says that La Albiceleste [The Sky Blue] are good enough to face any team in their quest to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina’s last FIFA World Cup triumph was at Mexico ’86 edition when they defeated West Germany 3-2 in the final at Estadio Azteca on June 29. They first won it on home soil in 1978.

In an interview with Direc TV as quoted by Asianetnews.com Messi acknowledged that there is a lot of optimism amongst Argentines as the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaches.

“For us, it is hard to stay calm,” Messi said.

“Argentines, we always think we’re the best, that we’re candidates for the title, and many times it didn’t happen that way. But today, we’re in a good moment, so people are already hoping and thinking that we will come back with the cup.

“There are a lot of national teams in our case. But there…