Awoniyi Named Man Of The Match In Forest’s Win Vs Liverpool

Taiwo Awoniyi was named Nottingham Forest’s Man of the Match after netting the only goal in the 1-0 home win against his former club Liverpool.

Awoniyi was announced as the best player on Forest’s Twitter handle following votes by the club fans.

The Super Eagles striker polled 38 per cent of the votes to finish top in the four-man shortlist.

Ryan Yates was second with 34 per cent, Teranga Lions of Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate was third with 22 per cent and and six per cent went to Steve Cook.

Awoniyi was the hero for struggling Forest as he netted the decisive goal 10 minutes into the second half.

The former Union Berlin striker followed up his initial effort which came off the post from a set play to fire past Allison Becker.

Awoniyi has now scored three goals in the Premier League this term.

Prior to the game Forest had failed to win any of their last eight games.

