Belgium: Onuachu Grabs Brace In Genk’s Win At Royal Antwerp

Paul Onuachu scored a second straight brace as Genk defeated Royal Antwerp 3-1 in their Belgian Pro League clash on Sunday.

Bryan Hayden opened scoring for Genk in the 13 minute.

Onuachu doubled the advantage for the Smurfs 20 minutes later.

Antwerp fought back with Vincent Jansenn reducing the deficit just before half time.

Onuachu then scored his second of the game from a header in the 77th minute.

Genk now have 37 points from 14 matches, while Antwerp, who paraded Alhassan Yusuf for the entire game, are on 33 points.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.