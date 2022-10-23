Chelsea Star, Mount Splits From Girlfriend, Wealleans-Watts

Chelsea star, Mason Mount has confirmed that he’s no longer in a relationship with model ex-girlfriend Chloe Wealleans-Watts after five years together

Speaking to Tatler, the footballer, 23, said ‘football is his priority’ as The Three Lions prepare for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He added that he has been going on dates ‘sometimes’ since his break up but only ‘when he comes up to London’.

‘Football is my priority,’ he affirmed to the glossy magazine, when asked about his relationship status.

It is not clear when the pair split but it is believed to be earlier this year.

Chloe Wealleans-Watts, who is also a member of a girlband called 303 is believed to have met Mason in 2017 before they started dating.

