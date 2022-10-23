He’s A Sensational Player –Klopp Hails Awoniyi

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has heaped praises on Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi after he scored against the Reds on Saturday in the Premier League at the City Ground.

Recall that Awoniyi scored what became the winning goal in the 55th minute to hand all three points and lift Steve Cooper’s side off the bottom of the table.

The Nigerian international was a Liverpool player from 2015 to 2021, but never played a minute for Klopp’s team.

The striker returned to England in the summer and has had a decent start to life at Forest, especially in the context of their struggles.

“He [Awoniyi] had a sensational development,’ Klopp said post-match after enduring Liverpool’s latest disappointing result.

“He has arrived where he belongs and I am happy for him, but not today so much.’”

