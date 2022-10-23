I’ll Strive To Make England’s 2022 World Cup Squad

Chelsea defender, Reece James, says he would do everything possible to earn a spot in England’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad his recent injury notwithstanding.

James sustained a knee injury during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League at the San Siro on October 11, and consequently, will be sidelined for two months, effectively ruling him out of the World Cup in Qatar.

However, in his YouTube channel, James posted a short video in which he revealed that he would strive to earn his place in Gareth Southgate final squad to theworlds’s foremost football showpiece in Qatar.

“Last week against AC Milan, I went in for a tackle and got injured,” James said.

“I didn’t think it was too bad. After the game, I stayed an extra day in Milan and just thought maybe it was a little niggle. A day or two later I saw a surgeon and he told me that I was going to be out…