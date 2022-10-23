Man United Can Be Successful Without Ronaldo –Neville Tells Ten Hag

Former Manchester United captain, Gary Neville, has reiterated that the Red Devils can play without Cristiano Ronaldo and achieve success this ongoing season.

Neville stated this on the backdrop of the team’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. while also describing Ronaldo’s decision to walk out of Old Trafford ahead of the conclusion of Wednesday night’s Premier League 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur as ‘unacceptable’.

He also advised Man United to move on by ending its relationship with Ronaldo in the coming week.

“Well, it has been a big week for Erik ten Hag,” Neville told Sky Sports. “I don’t think he was left with any other option.

“That is the second time Cristiano Ronaldo has left Old Trafford and got in his car before his team have got back into the changing room. I have to say, as someone in the dressing room, it’s something that is unacceptable.

“When…