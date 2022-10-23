Nottingham Forest Boss Reveals Reason For Starting Awoniyi Against Liverpool

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has revealed the main reason behind his decision to start Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Liverpool.

Awoniyi scored the winning goal on 55 minutes as Forest recorded their first win in the Premier League since August.

The Nigeria international reacted quickest inside the box after his initial shot was saved and tucked the ball inside the net.

The 25- year-old made history as the first Nottingham Forest player to score in each of his first three Premier League starts at the City Ground.

Cooper later explained why Awoniyi got the nod ahead of Brennan Johnson and compatriot, Emmanuel Dennis.

T worked so hard. We played him today we thought he could be a handful for Virgil van Dijk. He really proved to be that and deserved his goal,’ said Cooper.

“If he didn’t celebrate, I’ll support whatever a player decides to do….