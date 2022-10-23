Olowookere Reflects On Flamingos Victory Against USA

Flamingos head coach, Bankole Olowookere has lauded his players for their impressive performance in the team’s victory against United States of America on Friday.

The Flamingos sailed through to the semi-finals at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after a thrilling 4-3 penalty shootout win against the Americans.

The game was tied at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Read Also:2022 U-17 WWC: Plumptre Congratulates Flamingos For Picking Semi-final Ticket

” I’m happy with the win, there is nothing I can give Nigerians than to win the game,” Olowookere said after the game.

“We are happy with the team, no one gave us a chance but we aren’t destined to go out in the quarter final.

“I’m happy, we have good future ahead of us.”

The Flamingos will face the winner of the quarter-final tie between Colombia and Tanzania in the semi-final.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…