Osimhen’s Late Winner Earns Napoli Away Win Vs Roma

A late brilliant goal from Victor Osimhen gave Napoli a 1-0 win at AS Roma in Sunday’s Serie A game and maintain their leadership at the top of the log.

Napoli have now won 11 matches in a row in all competitions for the second time in their history since 1929/30.

With 10 minutes left to play, Osimhen ran on to a long pass, outmuscled Chris Smalling before smashing the ball from a tight angle past the Roma keeper.

Osimhen has now scored in three consecutive games for Napoli and has taken his tally in the league to three after six appearances.

Napoli remain top in the league table on 29 points, just three ahead of champions AC Milan.

And in another Serie A fixture, Ademola Lookman was in action for Atalanta who lost 2-0 at home to Lazio.

Lookman was replaced in the 71st minute by Duvan Zapata.

Luis Muriel was sent off for Atalanta in the 90th minute after receiving two yellow cards.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…