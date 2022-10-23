Serie A: Aina Scores First-Ever Goal For Torino In 2-1 Win At Udinese

Ola Aina opened his goals account for Torino as they pipped Udinese 2-1 in Sunday’s Serie A clash.

Aina’s Nigerian compatriot Isaac Success was in action for Udinese and was replaced on 65 minutes.

It is now back-to-back wins for Torino following a 4-0 home win against Cittadella in the Coppa Italia.

The last time Aina scored was during his loan spell at Fulham on 17 February, 2021, in a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Aina opened the scoring for Torino in the 14th minute before Gerard Deulofeu equalized for Udinese in 26 minutes.

In the 69th minute Torino then went 2-1 up thanks to Pietro Pellegri.

The win took Torino up to ninth place on 14 points after 11 league games played.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.