Simon Bags Assist As Nantes Hold Nice

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses made a positive impact in Nantes 1-1 draw against Nice in Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 9th appearance, has scored four goals and bagged one assist in the league this season.

The visitor scored the opening goal in the 49th minute thanks to Simon’s well placed assist that set up Ignatius Kpene Ganago.

Nice however, netted in the 97th minute via a penalty that was converted by Nicolas Pepe.

Simon was later substituted in the 73rd minute for Mostafa Mohamed.

The draw means Nantes sit 15th on 11 points in the league table while Nice sit 12th on 13 points.

