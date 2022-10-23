Troost-Ekong On Target In Watford’s 4-0 Home Win Against Luton Town

William Troost-Ekong was among the goals for Watford who hammered Luton Town 4-0 in Sunday’s Championship fixture.

The last time Troost-Ekong scored for Watford was 7th November 2020 in a 3-2 home win against Coventry in the Championship.

Troost-Ekong fired in from close range to make it 2-0 on 45 minutes after Davis nodded down a João Pedro cross.

Samuel Kalu came on in the 85th minute while Maduka Okoye was benched.

The win took Watford to 10th place on 23 points in the 24-team league standings.

It was a return to winning ways for the Hornets who lost 3-0 to Millwall in their last league game.

