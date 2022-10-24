Balogun Makes Championship Team Of The Week

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has been included in Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun was on target in QPR’s 2-1 win against Wigan Athletic at the Loftus Road

The goal was the centre-back’s first for the Hoops since he linked up with the club this summer.

The 34-year-old is the only QPR player, who make the selection.

Balogun has made eight league appearances for the club.

Michael Beale’s side occupy top spot on the table with 30 points from 16 games.

