Carrick Appointed Middlesbrough Head Coach

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick has been appointed head coach of Championship club Middlesbrough.

The club announced Carrick as their new coach in a statement released on their website on Monday.

“The club is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Carrick as Head Coach.

“Michael brings a wealth of experience to the club having spent 12 years as a player at Manchester United before coaching and caretaker managing the Old Trafford club.

“The 41-year-old, one of the most decorated English players of all-time, joined Manchester United’s coaching staff in 2018 following his retirement as a player.

“He worked with Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before being asked to take on the number one job on a caretaker basis. His three games at the helm produced wins against Villareal and Arsenal, and a draw at Chelsea.

“The former England international is a five-time Premier League winner and also won the Champions League and Europa…