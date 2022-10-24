Dessers Misses Penalty As Winless Cremonese Suffer Home Defeat

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers failed to add to his two Serie A goals, as he missed a penalty in Cremonese’s 1-0 home defeat to Sampdoria on Monday.

The defeat leaves Cremonese with no win after 11 Serie A games.

Cremonese were awarded a penalty on seventh minute following a foul on David Okereke but Dessers saw his effort saved.

The host continued to dominate possession and Dessers had another good chance, but his left-foot shot from a good position went wide.

Dessers was later replaced in the 65th minute for Daniel Ciofani.

Omar Colley then broke the deadlock on 78 minutes from a set piece to inflict a seventh league defeat to the newly promoted club.

Cremonese now sit rock bottom in the league table with four points after 11 games.

