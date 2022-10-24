Don’t Always Expect Miracles -Conte Warns Spurs Fans

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Antonio Conte, has warned fans not to expect miracles from him due to the number of players that are injured.

He made this known on the backdrop of his team”s 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The Italian tactician also stated that he needs time because he has just started the process of building a strong squad.

“The fans have to understand we are doing our best in every moment. The commitment was really high. It is a difficult moment for us as we don’t have three or four players in the squad; then you are in trouble. We have to try to manage and overcome this situation together. This squad can’t allow us to lose four players.

“You see the title contenders in these periods when you play every three days because you need to have depth in your squad. A strong squad with great quality. We have only just started our process. From the Conference League, we are now playing Champions League. We are trying to improve…