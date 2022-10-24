‘How Osimhen Can Become An Extraordinary Striker’ —Napoli Coach, Spalletti

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti has explained how Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen can become an extraordinary striker.

Osimhen was on target again for Napoli as he netted the decisive goal in the 1-0 win away to AS Roma.

With 10 minutes left to play, Osimhen outmuscled former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling before volleying from a tight angle.

He has now scored in three consecutive games and has taken his tally for the league season to three goals.

And commenting on Osimhen, Spalletti told DAZN:“Osimhen has these sudden change of pace that only he can do. When he gets his emotions sorted out, he will become extraordinary.

“At times he tries to do everything himself, attacks the ball and the goal without realising where his teammates are. But he is physical, he is strong and we need him to complete the squad, also in the air.

“He is one of the best headers of the ball I have ever seen. We didn’t give him as much service last season, but he was also…