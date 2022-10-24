Nigeria’s Adegbesan Voted President Pan Africa Scrabble Association

Adekoyejo Adegbesan has been voted as the President of the Pan Africa Scrabble Association (PANASA) after a electoral contest at ongoing Africa Scrabble Championship in Lusaka, Zambia.

The Nigerian defeated the incumbent Muhammed Kamara by 9 votes to 1 which confirmed his new status as the No.1 scrabbler on the continent.

The “Sheikh” who is the chairman of the Ogun State Scrabble Association (OSSA) in the South-western part of Nigeria will take charge in running the affairs of the continental body for two years.

Since he took charge, the state has undergone a major transformation in all sphere.

His club, Airpop Alpha recently claimed the Mindgames Scrabble Premier League (MSPL.)

He also runs an all-female club Airpop Falcons.

Adegbesan’s administrative acumen in managing the sports to an admirable height in Nigeria is expected to be felt on the continent.

