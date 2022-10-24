OFFICIAL: Emery Replaces Gerard As Aston Villa Manager

Aston Villa have appointed Spanish coach Unai Emery as manager following the sacking of Steven Gerrard.

Villa made the announcement on their website on Monday.

Former Arsenal boss Emery, who had been in charge of LALIGA outfit Villarreal, will take over at Villa on 1 November.

Villa have paid a £5.2m buyout fee to Villarreal for the 50-year-old.

Caretaker Aaron Danks will again take charge at Newcastle this weekend, after Gerrard was dismissed last week following a 3-0 Premier League defeat by Fulham.

The club stated that Emery, who would have been out of contract at Villarreal next summer, will begin work next week after his work permit formalities are completed.

Tje statement from Villa read: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club’s new head coach.

“A highly experienced top level coach who has managed over 900 games, Unai has also previously managed in the Premier League during a spell with Arsenal, leading the Gunners to a…