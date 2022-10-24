Premier League: Aribo Features For Southampton, Iheanacho Benched in Leicester’s Win At Wolves





Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo put up a fine performance as Southampton held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Aribo was named in the starting line-up by manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Nigerian was replaced by Che Adams 17 minutes from time.

The 26-year-old has scored two goals in 10 league appearances for the Saints.

Granit Xhaka opened scoring for Arsenal on 11 minutes, while

Stuart Armstrong equalised for the home team in the 65th minute.

At the Molineux, Kelechi Iheanacho was benched in Leicester City’s 4-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy were all on target for the Foxes in the game.

Iheanacho has registered only one goal in eight league appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

His international teammate, Wilfred Ndidi missed out of the game as a result of injury.

Source: Complete Sports