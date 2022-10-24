Republic of Ireland Coach Not Afraid Of Super Falcons

Republic of Ireland head coach Vera Pauw says her team have no fear for nine-time African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The debutants will face co-hosts, Australia, Olympic champions, Canada and Nigeria in Group B following the official draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which took place in Auckland on Saturday.

Pauw’s side will face the Super Falcons in their final group game at the Lang Park, Brisbane on July 31.

It will be the first meeting between both countries at the international level.

“That opening game [versus Australia], wow – it’s fantastic. There’s a huge Irish community in Australia and I think a lot of people over there will face a bit of a dilemma over who they support in that one,”Pauw told her country’s FA official website.

“It’s a bit of a shame that we’re drawn in the toughest teams in Pot 4 in Nigeria, but we won’t fear anyone. It’s a…